Markets Expect Oil Shortage if Hormuz Stays Shut, Oversupply Once it Opens

The oil market is telling two distinct stories, and future pricing depends upon which one prevails. In the short run, energy markets are leaning hard on drawdowns, run cuts, refined product inventories and demand destruction in order to keep prices in check. If the situation continues unchanged, falling inventories could drive prices skyward by midsummer. On the other hand, the market faces an oversupply situation as soon as the Strait of Hormuz reopens and a flood of Mideast oil comes back on the market, according to Fitch Ratings - and the financial markets are pricing in this scenario. As ever, the outcome depends upon the timing of a ceasefire deal between the U.S. and Iran, and on how much oil can slip through the blockades in the meantime.

Given the current shutdown in the strait, the inventory picture is not favorable for low pricing. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced Tuesday that OECD oil inventories are on track to reach their lowest level since recordkeeping began in 2023, and will keep dropping until December even in the event of a Hormuz restart.

"Under our assumptions, we expect global oil inventories will fall by an average of 6.3 million b/d in 2Q26 and by 7.6 million b/d in 3Q26," EIA wrote, adding that this will likely drive Brent back up above $100 per barrel over the summer. The high price of crude and expanding government interventions are also driving down demand, and EIA forecasts that the world will consume about 1.1 million barrels per day less than it did in 2025 - a rare decline not seen since the pandemic (and a meaningful contribution to global CO2 emissions reduction).

The real question for market pricing, according to Kpler research director Matt Smith, is when the U.S. will cease exporting crude and refined products abroad. With China's refining sector implementing steep run cuts and ceasing product exports, undersupplied fuel markets have come to the U.S. Gulf Coast to source export cargoes instead. Asian refiners have come looking for crude, too. "The US is putting all these barrels onto the market, but US inventories are getting depleted," said Smith in a recent interview. "When the US stops sending those barrels out, that's when kind of the music stops."

Final crude estimate for June 5 week.



Total crude draw of 12.91 million bbls.



SPR release of 7.9 million bbls.



Commercial crude draw of 5.01 million bbls. pic.twitter.com/R6zbhgLJCZ — HFI Research (@HFI_Research) June 8, 2026

Smith notes that the White House has had excellent results in talking down the price of oil futures with peace-deal announcements, making analysts who previously forecast $110+ crude decide to go quiet for reputational reasons - but on a rational basis, he sees skyrocketing prices as more likely than ever. "I don't know who needs to take up this mantle of calling for $200 oil. I'll pick it up, you know, I'll take an additional hit of being wrong," Smith said.

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The most dire forecasts depend upon the strait remaining closed; once it opens, the situation may change fast. According to Fitch Ratings, oil prices will plummet as soon as the strait is cleared because the world will be structurally oversupplied within weeks. "We project the market to return to oversupply from September 2026 due to a lack of material damage to the regional oil infrastructure, rapid recovery in Middle East production, strong non-OPEC supply growth and potential OPEC output increases beyond pre-conflict quotas," predicted Fitch. The ratings agency predicts a full-year average price for Brent of $87 per barrel, below current levels.

If the strait doesn't reopen by July or August, that will be a decisive point, multiple analysts suggest. "The first 100 days of the Hormuz crisis proved oil markets can adapt to even the direst disruption of supply. The next 100 days may tell us how markets respond when they reach the limits of adaptation," commented Karim Fawaz, Director of the Energy Advisory group at S&P Global.