Podcast: Editor-in-Chief Tony Munoz on The Maritime Executive's Founding

In the latest episode of the Offshore Marine Service Association's podcast, Maritime in America, OMSA CEO Aaron Smith interviewed TME's own Tony Munoz, the magazine's founder and editor-in-chief. In a wide-ranging conversation with Smith and his co-hosts, Ashley Smith and Angelle Johnson, Munoz gave the history of the publication's founding days in the 1990s and its long-term growth and diversification.

Tony Munoz has always had a fascination with the maritime industry, and he founded TME in order to highlight some of the leaders and personalities who move the business forward - but who might not ordinarily seek the limelight. It was a niche in American maritime media that no one else had filled, and it saw early and rapid success. Some of his first cover interviews were with executives on OMSA's home turf in the Gulf, and a tour of Port Fourchon organized by Tidewater execs Bill O'Malley and Larry Rigdon left a lasting impression.

Munoz has also been a lifelong advocate for the Jones Act, and he sees eye-to-eye with OMSA on the law's critical importance to American maritime strength. In conversation with Smith, he covered the challenges of getting elected officials up to speed on the value that the industry contributes to America, and the reasons why foreign-vessel waivers should be a thing of the past. For more details, listen in on the full conversation above.