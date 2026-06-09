Ships Carrying Humanitarian Aid Continue to Arrive in Cuba



Mexico, Belize, and Colombia are all reporting that they are continuing to send humanitarian aid to the beleaguered people of Cuba. The ships are arriving at more frequent intervals with no intervention from the Trump administration, yet fuel shipments to the island continue to be curtailed, contributing to the ongoing crisis.

The Chinese-owned cargo ship Asian Katra (10,300 dwt) made its second arrival in Havana in a matter of weeks. The ship, which is registered in Panama, had arrived in Havana on Monday, May 18, and made its second trip last week, coming from Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. The ship arrived in Havana on Sunday, June 7, and continues to offload humanitarian aid.

According to the reports, the ship was carrying 1,700 tons of food and necessary supplies. It was coming from a combination of efforts in Mexico as well as Belize.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez expressed his thanks to the people of the two countries in a message posted on social media. He thanked Mexico and Belize for their support and solidarity with the people of Cuba.

It was reportedly the sixth shipment coming from Mexico since February. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has vowed to continue the relief efforts in defiance of the Trump administration. However, Mexico has not attempted to send any fuel to Cuba.

Colombia also loaded a shipment of aid that is reported on its way to Mexico (APC Colombia)

The arrival of the Asian Katra will be followed by a shipment coming from Colombia. Its Presidential Agency for Cooperation (APC Colombia) released a statement that it is sending 100 tons of humanitarian aid. It said the products were being loaded aboard a ship in Cartagena and posted a picture of what appeared to be an offshore supply vessel with containers on deck.

Colombia reported that the Cuban Embassy had placed requested non-perishable foods, medicines, hospital supplies, solar panels, electrical materials, and household items. The ship reportedly departed Colombia on June 5.

Additional supplies in the form of donations of rice are coming from China. The first shipment reached Havana at the end of May, with China promising to send 60,000 tons of rice to Cuba.

The Russian tanker loaded with diesel, however, continued to the south after diverting at the end of May. The tanker Universal had been loitering in the Atlantic for weeks, but its latest AIS signal shows it is now off the coast of Brazil.

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All of this comes as the United Nations representative on the island is warning of a growing humanitarian crisis for Cuba’s 9.6 million people. The UN reports it has funded about a third of its planned $90 million humanitarian action plan for Cuba. It warns that the crisis on the island could grow as hurricane season begins in the Caribbean.



