Palestinian Man Charged Over Possible Plot to Target Israeli Cruise Ship

Authorities on the island of Crete have arrested and charged a Palestinian immigrant who was allegedly planning an attack on Israeli targets, possibly including a cruise ship. Greek media outlets have identified the target as the Israeli cruise vessel Crown Iris, which regularly calls at the island.

On Saturday, Greek counterterrorist officers detained a 37-year-old Palestinian national who worked in a hotel in Agios Nikolaos, Crete, the port city that often welcomes Crown Iris. The man - a former resident of Gaza who had been granted asylum in Greece last year - is suspected of involvement in a plot to conduct a terrorist attack targeting Israeli interests. Authorities believe that the activity was still in preparatory stages, and that the plotters were still gathering materials for an eventual strike.

The suspect allegedly had a laboratory scale and other bomb-making paraphernalia at his residences, and had placed an order for (but not yet received) materials useful for building bombs. Police also allege that he traveled to Malaysia for training in conducting terrorist attacks.

The suspect has allegedly confessed to planning an attack - but he also told the authorities that he had recently changed his mind and was not planning to go through with it, according to CNN Greece.

On Monday, Greek authorities confirmed to Athens News Agency that the suspect has been charged with receiving training for terrorist purposes and membership in Hamas, a designated terrorist organization. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

The arrest followed a tip-off from police investigators on the island of Cyprus. Two suspected Hamas members caught on Cyprus last month were linked to the suspect in Crete, and they had bomb-making materials in their possession, Cypriot police claim.

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The rumored target, the Israeli cruise ship Crown Iris, docked in Agios Nikolaos, Crete on Tuesday and is now on her return voyage to Haifa. No incidents were reported during this call, but the vessel has been a frequent target of pro-Palestinian protesters in the past.

Top image: Agios Nikolaos, Crete (C. Messier / CC BY SA 4.0)