Ship's Cook Survives Drone Attack, Then Dies in Attack on Rescue Vessel

A series of Ukrainian drone strikes on two cargo ships off Novorossiysk left eight injured and one dead, according to local media in Turkey. The victim was the cook on the first vessel to be hit, was rescued by the second vessel, then was killed in a later strike on the second vessel.

On August 18, the Turkish-owned, San Marino-flagged freighter Necibe (IMO 9548732) came under attack by Ukrainian drones while loading wheat off Tuapse. The 18 crewmembers abandoned ship safely and were rescued by the Turkish-owned ro/ro cargo ship Ural (IMO 7725386), an aging vessel flagged in Cameroon.

On August 21, Ural - still located in the region - also came under attack by Ukraine's drone forces. This time the crewmembers were not so lucky: eight were injured and one, Ilker Lazoglu, lost his life.

Lazoglu, 47, was the head cook aboard the Necibe and had been rescued from the initial attack by the crew of the Ural.

"He called me when the ship [Necibe] was bombed. He said he was alive and that I shouldn't worry. He said that another ship would come soon to rescue him and that he would transfer to that ship [Ural]," Ilker Lazoglu's uncle Faruk told Turkish outlet Cumhuriyet.

On the night of the 21st, Faruk Lazoglu got a call from a company official, who said that the Ural had been bombed as well and Ilker had been seriously wounded. He passed away before he could receive medical attention. He leaves behind two young daughters, his uncle said.

The Ural has returned to Turkey to disembark the survivors and repatriate Ilker Lazoglu's remains.

The repeat attacks illustrate the high risks for Turkish shipping in the Black Sea. Small Turkish coasters carry much of the region's cargo, and serve both Russian and Ukrainian routes. Turkish vessels have been hit by both of the belligerents, with multiple fatalities.

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Ukraine has warned shipping interests to stay away from Russia's Black Sea ports, and says that these areas are inherently dangerous.

“Our aim is not to kill civilians; civilians are not our target. Unfortunately, they are victims of war,” Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara Naryman Dzhelialov told Turkish outlet Yetkin Report. “Before Russia attacked Ukraine, the Black Sea was a zone of peace. The Black Sea is not a safe place. Shipowners need to take this into account as well.”

