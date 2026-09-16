US Navy Expands Shipbuilding Options With Awards to Three "New" Yards

The U.S. Navy has awarded contracts for a total of seven Landing Craft Utility (LCU) hulls to a trio of yards on the Gulf Coast, all of them outside of the small circle of traditional defense shipbuilders.

In an announcement Tuesday, the Navy said that it would be spending $280 million to build seven "prototype" hulls for the LCU-1700 program at Master Boat Builders, Conrad Shipyard and Saronic's future Brownsville "Port Alpha" shipyard. The first two firms are well-established commercial shipbuilders known for their workboats. The latter has a focus on autonomous vessels, not series-production landing craft, and the order will be its first at its new mega-facility in Texas.

"Understanding the urgency of the moment, Saronic is helping address the critical backlog facing America’s shipyards with one of Port Alpha’s first builds. We are tackling the quick production of a vital manned vessel the Navy needs today as we ramp to meet the needs of an autonomous maritime future," said Saronic Co-Founder and CEO Dino Mavrookas.