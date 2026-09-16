House Passes Resolution to Roll Back California Harbor Craft Emissions Rule

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a measure to overturn California's Commercial Harbor Craft emissions rule. If also passed by the Senate, it would roll back a unique state-level requirement: installation of diesel particulate filters for tugs and workboats in certain big harbors.

Since the 1970s, the state of California has had a carve-out in federal law that allows it to create its own motor-vehicle emissions regulations. This unique permission-slip has enabled the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to clean up the infamous smog conditions of the Los Angeles basin. Today, CARB still writes statewide exhaust limits that are more stringent than federal standards, both on-road and off-road - like its recently-revised Commercial Harbor Craft Rule.

The 2022 revised rule (in proponents' view, a "waiver" from federal Clean Air Act standards) is intended to cut back on health-hazardous emissions from tugs, workboats and other harbor craft. CARB believes that the rule would reduce early mortality among California residents by about 530 people over the next few decades.