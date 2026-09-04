Sea Trials Begin on Hybrid Wind-Solar System Using Horizontal Turbines

Sea trials have begun on a hybrid wind and solar power system designed to reduce auxiliary engine emissions for a retrofitted containership. The demonstration is using an innovative horizontally mounted wind turbine to address the challenges of implementing wind-assisted propulsion on containerships, where deck space is at a premium for cargo.

The installation was completed in late August in Aarhus, Denmark, aboard the Skamship containership Helgafell. Built in 2005, the vessel is a workhorse for the company, maintaining service to Iceland in all weather conditions. The 11,143 dwt vessel is 137.5 meters (451 feet) in length with a capacity of 909 TEU.

The installation brings two renewable-energy technologies together in a modular format designed for retrofit applications. SideWind's horizontal wind turbines are housed in modified shipping containers, while Solbian's photovoltaic panels cover the container roof. The arrangement is intended to make use of available deck space while limiting the modifications required on board. For SideWind, the sea trials mark the transition from onshore development and testing to validation at sea.

“The sea trials will give us valuable real-world data on operation, control, and performance, and help us take the next steps towards a scalable retrofit solution for commercial vessels," said Oskar Svavarsson, CEO, SideWind.

The custom Solbian photovoltaic modules were designed to fit the SideWind container roofs and to perform in demanding marine conditions. During the trials, the solar installation will operate alongside the wind turbines as part of a hybrid approach combining wind and solar power.

Sea trials began immediately after installation, as the vessel sailed across the North Atlantic and arrived in Iceland on August 24. The trials will be conducted on four scheduled voyages over the next three months.

“It will provide valuable insight into how modular wind- and solar-energy technologies can contribute to more sustainable day-to-day shipping while maintaining the safety, reliability and quality of service our customers and crews expect," said Guomundur Oskarsson, Director Logistics Department, Samskip.

This is the second of two demonstrations for the WHISPER (Wind Energy Harvesting for Ship Propulsion Assistance and Power) project, which began in January 2023 and runs until December 31, 2026. It brings together 13 partners from six European countries, and it received funding from the European Union's Horizon Europe program.

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The other demonstration involved retrofitting the hybrid wind and solar approach aboard the dry bulk carrier Maria Tipoc. It combines the solar cells, which are placed on the hatch covers, with OceanWing’s rigid, tiltable sails.

WHISPER was designed to focus on the challenges and opportunities in retrofitting existing ships to use the hybrid technology. The project aims to demonstrate around 30 percent fuel savings on a retrofitted bulk carrier and up to 15 percent on a retrofitted containership.

