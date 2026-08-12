Royal Navy Monitors Increased Russian Activity in UK Waters in 2026

The UK’s Royal Navy is highlighting the continued increase in Russian activity in the English Channel and UK waters into the North Atlantic. During July, the Royal Navy reports it monitored a 25 percent increase in activity this year over last, which was consistent with an overall increase in Russian activity of 25 percent across the first seven months of the year.

Royal Navy warships and helicopters spent 21 days on operations monitoring Russian activity in UK waters and the North Atlantic during July. HMS Somerset, HMS Tyne, HMS Mersey, and HMS Severn were all dispatched, alongside Wildcat helicopters from 815 Naval Air Squadron and Merlin submarine hunting aircraft, to report on the movements of warships and submarines.

Russia has increased the escorts of its military cargo ships and tankers as they passed through the North Sea and English Channel as they passed out into the Atlantic. It is seen as a direct response to the efforts of the UK and NATO countries to track, especially the shadow tanker fleet and multiple interventions by the Europeans. The Royal Navy highlights the UK interdicted a sanctioned shadow fleet oil tanker, Smyrtos, in the English Channel in June. The UK has put the captain of the vessel on trial while the tanker continues to be detained near Portland in the UK.

The Royal Navy highlights that the UK continues to be at the forefront of efforts to rein in the shadow fleet. The UK notes it has sanctioned more than 500 vessels, and that Russia’s oil and gas revenues fell by 24 percent year-on-year in 2025.

“By disrupting the shadow fleet, the UK and international partners are directly bearing down on the resources sustaining Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and reducing its capacity to threaten security across Europe and beyond,” said the Royal Navy.

Russia has positioned a frigate in the area around the English Channel for much of 2026. Recently, it has been RFN Neustrashimy that has repeatedly transited the UK’s area of responsibility to escort shadow fleet tankers within recognized traffic lanes, using up valuable operational capacity to constantly guard cargo.

Royal Navy reports a 25 percent increase in Russian activity over the first seven months of 2026 (Royal Navy)

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In July, Portsmouth-based HMS Tyne was dispatched for an especially important monitoring operation. The Neustrashimy had announced to the Royal Navy that it would be carrying out gunnery firings outside of UK and French territorial waters on July 20.

HMS Tyne was moved to a position five nautical miles from the Russian warship as it fired its armaments. HMS Tyne was tasked with gathering intelligence during the incident, observing the fall of shots fired from the Russian’s weaponry, including around 20 different shots from its main 100mm armament and 30mm battery.