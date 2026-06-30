Rocket Lab to Buy Iridium for $8 Billion

Iridium, the high-uptime LEO satcom operator, will soon be acquired by launch services company Rocket Lab, the two firms announced Monday. The $8 billion deal will create a vertically integrated rocket-plus-satcom company, comparable in structure to the core businesses of SpaceX/Starlink.

Rocket Lab plans to pay each Iridium shareholder $27 per share in cash, plus new shares of Rocket Lab to bring the total near to about $54 per share. The deal should close in mid-2027, once shareholder approvals are received.

"As the worlds of space and terrestrial communications continue to converge, more critical services will depend on space-based capabilities," said Iridium's CEO, Matt Desch. "Success will come from those who can bring new innovations to space quickly and sustain them over time as efficiently as possible."

Iridium is a well-established and well-known service provider for shipping, one of the company's core markets. It has been in operation since 1998, and is an authorized provider of GMDSS satellite emergency messaging. Its new network also supports resilient positioning, navigation and timing, performing functions comparable to GPS. Iridium's 66-strong constellation has full polar coverage, a virtue of the low earth orbit model, and its L-band network is less affected by weather than most broadband services. It has 2.5 million subscribers across aviation, maritime, commercial and government user bases.

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"By marrying Iridium's deep heritage, trusted infrastructure, and highly sought-after spectrum with Rocket Lab's extensive and proven launch and manufacturing capabilities, we have the capability to unlock entirely new markets," said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck in a statement.

The merged entity will look more like SpaceX's business, which combines orbital launch services (for other satellite operators) and its own broadband satcom fleet (launched into orbit on its own rockets). The two businesses are synergistic and have propelled SpaceX to a remarkable valuation, driving the largest single IPO of all time.