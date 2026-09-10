Photos: Deconstruction of MSC Baltic III Wreck Nears Halfway Point

The Canadian Coast Guard reports that the team from Resolve Marine continues to make good progress on the removal of the wreck of the MSC Baltic III. The 33,767-dwt vessel blacked out and was driven ashore in Newfoundland during a storm in February 2025.

Approximately 40 percent of the vessel’s tonnage has now been removed and sent to a recycling facility. The Coast Guard says that 4,200 tonnes have been removed, with pictures showing the deconstruction proceeding down from the vessel’s structure deck. Efforts in the second half of July removed the deckhouse and bridge as well as the cargo equipment and the hatch covers. By the end of July, the Coast Guard reported that the superstructure and cargo removal operations were completed.

Picture from early July illustrates the progress in the removal operation (Canadian Coast Guard)

Resolve Marine is working both to continue to deconstruct the vessel and to move it forward onto the shore in the remote cove west of Corner Brook, Newfoundland. Pictures show a barge alongside as the deconstruction continues, and the Coast Guard reports a scrap pad was recently completed on the shoreline to support a shoreline crane for the lightering operations.

Large chain pulls have succeeded in moving the hulk approximately 53 meters (more than 170 feet) forward toward the shoreline. The vessel was 207 meters (679 feet) in length. The pulling operation is continuing during high tides for the added buoyancy on the remnants of the hull.

Chains attached at the bow are being used to pull the wreck forward (Canadian Coast Guard)

The onboard fuel and other pollutants had been removed during the first phase of the salvage operation in 2025, but the Coast Guard reports efforts are continuing to deal with residual fuel on the ship. There have been some tar balls removed from the shore, and recently a slight sheen was observed outside the wreck. The Coast Guard expected there would be some issues during this phase of the operation due to the residual fuel, and it reports an absorbent boom has been placed inside the holds to help prevent the release of pollution.

Resolve Marine said the operations would continue until winter weather set in across the area. It plans to remove as much of the vessel as possible this year, but said the operation would likely not be completed until 2027. After the ship is removed, the project will be restoring the shoreline.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping and its insurers are paying for the salvage operation under Canada’s principle of “polluter pays.”

Pad was completed for a shoreside crane for the deconstruction as the hull is being pulled forward (Canadian Coast Guard)

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A floating crane and barges are being used in the deconstruction effort (Canadian Coast Guard)

