Indonesian Police Investigate Captain of Lost Ferry Virgo Transport 8

Police in Indonesia are formally investigating the master of the Virgo Transport 8, the ferry that capsized in the Java Sea last month with the loss of dozens of lives.

Local police in South Kalimantan initially handled the case, and the captain remains in detention in their care. Responsibility for the criminal investigation has been passed up to the National Police's Water Police Directorate for further work. At this stage, the inquiry is still preliminary - involving interviews and event sequence reconstruction - and the police are determining who (if anyone) may be accused of wrongdoing, an officer told Jakarta Globe.

On Sept. 30, the 18th day of search operations, divers and shoreside beach teams recovered another four bodies, bringing the total number of confirmed fatalities to 78 people. Many have been retrieved from inside the wreck in difficult conditions, including five who were found on the 17th day of the search (Sept. 29). 57 remain missing and the effort to locate them continues.