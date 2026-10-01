Russia Briefly Detains Cargo Ship Bound for Estonia

A small cargo ship sailing from Sweden to Estonia was briefly detained by the Russian authorities for an inspection late on Wednesday, September 30, into Thursday, October 1. The Estonian Broadcasting Corporation (ERR) reported the situation and received confirmation from the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board.

The Västerbotten (6,800 dwt) has been owned and operated by a German company since 2013, and according to its AIS track, it was sailing from Monsteras, Sweden, bound for Sillamäe, Estonia, when it was intercepted and stopped for an inspection. The tracking shows the ship making sharp turns and changing course. The ship, which was built in 2008, is registered in Cyprus.

The Estonian Transport Administration told ERR that it had not received an explanation from the Russian authorities. It can only speculate as to why the vessel was detained and inspected.