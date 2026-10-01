UK Extends Russian Sanctions to Newest ARC7 LNG Tankers
The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office announced a further round of sanctions on Russia, which it said were meant to increase pressure in response to the recent increase in attacks in Ukraine and ahead of the coming winter season. Among the new targets are Russia’s new fleet of ARC7 LNG carriers currently being delivered from the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex.
In announcing the new sanctions, the Minister for Europe, Lord Wood, noted that Russia increased its aggression against Ukraine in recent months, firing over 3,100 jet-powered drones in September, which outstripped the record level in August. He also pointed to the sham elections in the occupied areas and the continued propaganda efforts from Russia.
The UK asserts that international sanctions have already cost Russia nearly $500 billion in funding while saying the pressure must be maintained. It notes that the UK has been among the most aggressive with sanctions on vessels, having listed approximately 600 tankers and other vessels from the Russian fleet or used by Russia in the shadow fleet. The UK and EU continue to vie for the most ships sanctioned, with the EU having reached 673 as of the 21st package.
The latest UK listing includes three of Russia’s newest large ice-class LNG carriers. Two of the vessels were delivered this year and last year, while the third is still outfitting at the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex. Included are Aleksey Kosygin (IMO 9904546), Konstantin Posiet (IMO 9904704), and Pyotr Stolypin (IMO 9904675). Zvezda, and Sovcomflot, which owns the vessels, as well as Novatek, highlight the LNG carriers, which each hold over 172,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, as among the most advanced in the fleet. They are 81,000 dwt and 300 meters (984 feet) in length, with a capability of handling ice at over two meters (6.5 feet) thickness. The United States has already sanctioned the vessels, as has the EU, for the two that were delivered.
The new UK package also includes three older LNG carriers. It also adds a small product tanker used for support and bunkering, which appears to have recently been delivered to Turkey for recycling. It also lists a crew offshore support vessel registered in Sri Lanka.
With the primary target being the LNG operations, the UK also extended the sanctions to Novatek Gas and Power Asia. It is a chartering arm of the Russian company based in Singapore.
However, the package also extends existing waivers that had been issued to Korea and Japan for their LNG imports. The UK notes that the two countries have pledged financial support to Ukraine while saying the waivers are necessary to maintain their energy security while they work to transition away from Russian energy.
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In addition, the UK is listing 23 individuals and entities involved in other elements. It asserts that eight of the individuals are involved in the detention and ill-treatment of Ukrainian civilians. A further seven individuals are accused of propaganda used to indoctrinate and militarize Ukrainian children.
Lord Wood, in announcing the new package, reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Ukraine against the aggression.