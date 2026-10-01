UK Extends Russian Sanctions to Newest ARC7 LNG Tankers

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office announced a further round of sanctions on Russia, which it said were meant to increase pressure in response to the recent increase in attacks in Ukraine and ahead of the coming winter season. Among the new targets are Russia’s new fleet of ARC7 LNG carriers currently being delivered from the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex.

In announcing the new sanctions, the Minister for Europe, Lord Wood, noted that Russia increased its aggression against Ukraine in recent months, firing over 3,100 jet-powered drones in September, which outstripped the record level in August. He also pointed to the sham elections in the occupied areas and the continued propaganda efforts from Russia.

The UK asserts that international sanctions have already cost Russia nearly $500 billion in funding while saying the pressure must be maintained. It notes that the UK has been among the most aggressive with sanctions on vessels, having listed approximately 600 tankers and other vessels from the Russian fleet or used by Russia in the shadow fleet. The UK and EU continue to vie for the most ships sanctioned, with the EU having reached 673 as of the 21st package.