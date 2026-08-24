Mystery Grows Around Cargo Ship Held by Somali Pirates

A small cargo ship that was seized last week by Somali pirates continues to be at the center of a mystery as reports of possible attacks on the ship continue to appear in the Somali and Turkish media. The Associated Press and BBC in Somalia broke the story that the vessel was believed to be carrying Turkish weapons and materials for a training camp in Mogadishu.

Turkish authorities have been refusing to comment on the stories, and now there are reports of an attack on Sunday, August 23. The local reports are saying a small boat traveling to the cargo ship Lutuf appears to have been attacked, possibly with a missile. The unconfirmed stories said nine people were killed, with the local media saying they were badly burnt, as if the boat was struck by a missile. This came after a similar report of an attack on a small boat near the cargo ship last week.

Unconfirmed reports are that a Turkish warship was seen in the area. The EUNAVFOR operation Atalanta also has warships in the area, and it has said it was monitoring the now six vessels that are being held by the pirates for ransom.

One of the media reports said that pirates are demanding $2 million for the release of the Lutuf. It is unclear if they knew the ship they were targeting or if it was a target of opportunity and only then did they discover the nature of the cargo. The media reports said the pirates had communications and negotiations involving officials from the Somali federal government and the Turks over the release of the ship.

This also prompted an unusual statement from the authorities in the Puntland region, where the piracy takes place in Somalia. It is a semi-autonomous and rebellious region. The leaders are said to have issued a “decisive warning” against yielding to the pirates' demands or paying any ransom. The report says the Puntland officials said paying the pirates would “inevitably fund and encourage a new and dangerous wave of armed piracy along the coast.”

Similar warnings have been sounded by others in general about the pirates. The NGO, the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, believes the ransom paid by the Chinese for a fishing boat set a precedent that could be fueling the renewed activity.

The Lufut is the second shadowy vessel the pirates seized in recent days. Last week they also took a small product tanker linked to Iran and fuel smuggling in the region. The maritime intelligence firm Pole Star Globe reports it analyzed the movements of the Tanzania-flagged tanker Asana and found “critical gaps” in its tracking long before the hijacking. They note the ship was sold in 2023 but had previously been linked to a Russia-based manager, Valkur, between 2013 and 2023. After the ship was reported sold, Valkur was sanctioned by the EU and others.

The International Maritime Organization now estimates that 90 seafarers are being held in Somalia and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

“With the most recent hijacking, a sixth vessel is being held by pirates and armed robbers in waters that are becoming too dangerous for seafarers,” said IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez. “I call on flag and coastal states to ensure ships flying their flag are adequately prepared to manage security risks and that crews are not exposed to avoidable dangers.”

While demanding the immediate release of the kidnapped crewmembers, Dominguez said he would continue to raise the matter within the UN and with governments and stakeholders to enhance maritime security and protect seafarers.