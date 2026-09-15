Russian Frigate Launches Flares at NATO Helicopter

A Russian Navy frigate had a tense encounter with a Danish military helicopter in recent days, starting with close surveillance and ending with the Russian crew firing flares at the aircraft.

In a brief statement Monday, the Danish military (Forsvaret) said that one of its Fennec small helicopters was on patrol near a Russian frigate in international waters off Gedser - near the southern approaches to the Great Belt - when it had an unexpected interaction. The helicopter was engaged in routine photo surveillance of the Russian warship, the department said, when the vessel's crew decided to fire two flares at the aircraft.

One flare passed near the helicopter, indicating that the aircraft was within the relatively limited range of emergency flare launchers.