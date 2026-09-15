Malaysia Detains Containers Bound for Israel for Investigation

Malaysia, which has long harbored anti-Israel sentiments, is holding containers that were passing through its busy Port of Tanjung Pelepas bound for Israel. Bloomberg broke the story, and hours later, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the reports online.

Ibrahim, who is currently on an official visit to the Maldives, interrupted his business to post a message on social media in response to the Bloomberg story. It is the second time he has confirmed official actions detaining Israel-bound cargoes, after a similar incident earlier in August.

“Malaysia’s position is clear and unequivocal. We will not allow our country to be used as a conduit for any shipment that supports or contributes to Israel’s military capabilities …” wrote Ibrahim. “Any suspicious shipment will be subject to inspection and investigation in accordance with Malaysian law. Where a violation is established, decisive action will be taken.”