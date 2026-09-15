Malaysia Detains Containers Bound for Israel for Investigation
Malaysia, which has long harbored anti-Israel sentiments, is holding containers that were passing through its busy Port of Tanjung Pelepas bound for Israel. Bloomberg broke the story, and hours later, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the reports online.
Ibrahim, who is currently on an official visit to the Maldives, interrupted his business to post a message on social media in response to the Bloomberg story. It is the second time he has confirmed official actions detaining Israel-bound cargoes, after a similar incident earlier in August.
“Malaysia’s position is clear and unequivocal. We will not allow our country to be used as a conduit for any shipment that supports or contributes to Israel’s military capabilities …” wrote Ibrahim. “Any suspicious shipment will be subject to inspection and investigation in accordance with Malaysian law. Where a violation is established, decisive action will be taken.”
Bloomberg reported that three containers had been detained at the port on August 19 and, using tracking data from Maersk, wrote that the boxes are still in Malaysia. Bloomberg says it saw manifests that reported the cargo as electric bicycle parts being shipped from China to the Port of Ashdod, Israel.
This incident is reported to have taken place nearly two weeks after Malaysia also confirmed that it was holding another container on suspicion that it could contain weapons. The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency was reported to be suspicious of the container because it was going to Elbit Systems, an Israeli defense technology company.
Using tracking data from Hapag-Lloyd, Bloomberg reports the first container was detained on August 7. It is also still being held at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas. This first container was reported to be coming from the Philippines. Ibrahim at the time also said he would not permit his nation to be a conduit for trade flow to Israel.
that matters most
Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily.
It is not the first time Malaysia has moved to block others who might be trading with Israel through Malaysian ports. In December 2023, Ibrahim announced a “permanent ban” on Zim blocking the Israeli shipping company from calling at Malaysian ports. At the time, reports said the company had a 20-year relationship with Malaysia. The prime minister also said they were closing all Malaysian ports to any ship flying the Israeli flag and that any ship “en route to Israel” would also be banned from loading cargo at Malaysian ports.
Ibrahim, age 79, has frequently spoken out against Israel. Malaysia has no diplomatic or trade relations with Israel. All the companies declined to comment in response to inquires from Bloomberg and later Reuters.