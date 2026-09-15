Fire on Cruise Dock in Whittier Damages Harbor Tour Catamaran

A fire on the structure of a newly-constructed cruise ship pier caused substantial damage to a moored tour vessel at Whittier, Alaska, according to the operator and local authorities.

At about 1100 hours on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard received notice of a large blaze on the dock at the new north cruise ship terminal. On arrival, first responders found flames consuming the wooden decking of the pier. The year-old facility did not have working fire hydrants, requiring responders to shuttle water by truck over a ten-minute drive to the site, according to the Anchorage Fire Department.

The large cruise ship Norwegian Jade was in the vicinity, but departed her berth and was not affected.