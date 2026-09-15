First Three-Tank LNG Carriers Will Improve Operating Efficiency

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai and Singapore-based BW LNG highlight that they are moving forward with building the world’s first three-tank LNG carriers. The design permits an increased carrying capacity of up to 2,800 cbm (1.6 percent) while avoiding terminal berthing restrictions that could be caused by larger vessels.

Designs for the new vessels were developed by HD Hyundai, working in conjunction with French cargo tank technology company GTT, BW as the shipowner, and DNV as a class society. Designs were approved for the 176,800 cbm carriers, and in June BW proceeded with the first order for four of the new design vessels.

According to HD Hyundai, it was able to secure an additional 2,800 cubic meters of space by removing one insulated bulkhead from a 174,000 cbm LNG carrier. This allows for the transport of more cargo, lowering the unit freight cost and enabling shipowners to achieve better profits. The conventional design for LNG carriers is a four-tank system.