New Container Terminal for Wilmington Moves Forward Despite Challenges

Delaware and the operator of the Port of Wilmington, Enstructure, marked the groundbreaking for the long-planned new container terminal. State officials called the project one of the largest economic development projects in Delaware’s history, arguing it will be an economic engine and create thousands of new jobs, while opponents question the need for the terminal.

The terminal is being developed in a public-private partnership between Enstructure, which has operated the Port of Wilmington since 2023, and the Diamond State Port Corporation, a state entity. The project represents a total investment of $669 million, including $225 million invested by Enstructure, $325 million from Delaware, and $119 million in federal grants. It is scheduled to be developed in phases and on track to open in early 2029, according to Enstructure.

Located at a former industrial site north of the city and about three miles from the current port, Enstructure says it will provide “transformative infrastructure that will strengthen supply chains, expand capacity, and create new opportunities for customers across North America.” It cites improved access to regional, national, and international supply chains while saying the project more than doubles the port’s capacity.