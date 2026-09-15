Three Containers Fall Off a Boxship During Cargo Ops at Port of LA

[Brief] On Monday morning, three containers fell off the side of a boxship at the Port of Los Angeles, prompting a coordinated response from the Coast Guard and local officials.

At about 1120 hours, the Coast Guard base for Los Angeles-Long Beach received notice that several 40-foot boxes had fallen over the side during cargo operations on a CMA CGM boxship at Berth 302. The service dispatched patrol boats to the scene and set up a 400-yard safety zone around the site of the incident.

Two of the three boxes sank after entering the water, and their locations have been marked for later retrieval. The remaining container was recovered. All three contained non-hazardous cargo, the service said.