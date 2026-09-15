High Rate of Safety Deficiencies Found in Cargo Inspection Reports

A new report consolidating the survey results from seven countries and more than 93,000 cargo inspections highlights an alarming rate of deficiencies. The World Shipping Council published the data showing that one in ten cargo shipments were identified with safety issues and that the rate of deficiencies has increased over the past decade.

Problems included incorrect documentation, marking and labelling, improper packing, and inadequate cargo securing, all of which the trade group said can increase the risk of cargo damage, container losses, and ship fires. It comes as the shipping industry continues to struggle with safety issues and after high-profile fires at sea killing and endangering seafarers. WSC points to the latest statistics by insurer Allianz, which indicate that a containership fire occurs every 17 days.

“Finding deficiencies in more than one in ten inspected units is far too high,” said Joe Kramek, President and CEO of the World Shipping Council. “Correct declaration, packing, securing and marking are fundamental safety obligations. When these requirements are not met, people’s lives are put at risk.”