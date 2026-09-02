Maersk to Test First Wind Rotor on a Containership

Maersk, working with the British wind propulsion company Anemoi, plans to test the feasibility of wind-assisted propulsion on one of its smaller containerships. While several efforts have been looking at rigid sails for containerships, this is the first application of a wind rotor on boxships as Maersk and the industry more broadly look for opportunities to increase efficiency and reduce emissions and costs.

The demonstration program calls for Anemoi to design, manufacture, and deliver a 5-meter-diameter (16.4-foot), 35-meter-tall (115-foot) fixed Rotor Sail to be retrofitted in mid-2027 to the containership. The system will be integrated alongside existing onboard systems, with Anemoi providing support through the engineering and installation.

The installation will be aboard one of the Maersk Lima class vessels, with Anemoi saying it is expected to be used on North and South Atlantic voyages. The Lima class of 16 vessels was delivered starting in 2011, built by South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME). The 105,846 dwt containerships measure 300 meters (982 feet) in length with a capacity of approximately 8,700 TEU.

Anemoi, speaking to the Financial Times, explained that containerships have not been at the forefront of wind-assisted propulsion in part because of deck space questions. It notes that nearly all the deck area is devoted to containers and the concerns over loss of earnings capabilities for the vessel. This test addresses the concerns by positioning the rotor near the bow and using a fixed rotor versus the folding ones used on many bulkers to reduce air draft and move the rotors out of the way of cargo handling.

The placement at the bow helps to address the concerns of impacting container capacity and a lack of deck space (Anemoi)

The company explained to the Financial Times that containerships, however, are a good candidate as they sail dedicated routes, making it possible to predict wind conditions and vessel operating speeds and schedules. Anemoi says its technology can operate in heavy seas and wind speeds of up to nearly 80 mph.

“Wind-assisted propulsion is one of several promising maritime solutions with the potential to improve vessel efficiency and reduce emissions,” said Ole Graa Jakobsen, Head of Fleet Technology, at Maersk. “It has already been tested in other parts of the shipping sector, and we see this pilot with Anemoi as a valuable opportunity to build practical experience and assess its relevance for our fleet and for container shipping more broadly.”

Anemoi highlights that so far, its technology has primarily been installed on bulkers, large ore carriers, and product tankers. The company was started in 2015 to commercialize the rotor technology, which was developed a century ago using the “Magnus effect” to create the propulsive thrust. On its website, it says it is possible to reduce fuel and emissions between 5 and 30 percent. It installed its first system in 2018, and reports are that the company currently has 29 Rotor Sails operations and more than 16 on order.

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The International Windship Association told the Financial Times that there are about 110 commercial installations of wind-assisted propulsion on vessels above 400 gross tons. It says another 80 to 90 are on order, and it believes as many as 50 are in the development pipeline. The technologies, including rigid sails or rotors, have been tested on most classes of ships, including an early test by Maersk Tankers of the competing Norsepower rotors on a product tanker. A third technology using a kite concept remains in the testing and development stage.

An EU-funded research project is currently testing a rigid sail concept on a containership. Ocean Network Express (ONE) also planned to test a rigid sail housed in a portable container as a means of adding wind-assisted propulsion to its fleet.

