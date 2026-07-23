Long Beach and MARAD to Study Small Nuclear Reactors for Ports and Ships

The Port of Long Beach became the first port in the United States to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) to advance work on the development of small modular reactor (SMR) technology. It is the first port partnership designed to support nuclear-powered vessels for commercial service and ties in with Long Beach’s growth aspiration.

Demand for reliable electricity sources is forecast to grow substantially as the Port of Long Beach pursues a goal to double container volume by 2050. It is already one of the largest ports in the United States, having handled a record of nearly 9.9 million TEU in 2025. In the first half of 2026, it has handled more than 4.8 million TEU, and the port continues to grow as the home to key industries.

“This milestone agreement with the Port of Long Beach brings cutting-edge Small Modular Reactor technology into active testing,” said Maritime Administrator Stephen Carmel, during a signing ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, the port and MARAD will collaborate with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Energy, and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to help define the operational protocols, safety standards, and inspection processes needed to support the safe arrival and servicing of SMR-powered vessels at U.S. ports, as well as to develop and share other best practices.

“This Memorandum of Cooperation with MARAD positions the Port of Long Beach to help develop energy sources for the goods movement industry while maintaining our role as the premier gateway for trans-Pacific trade,” said Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners President Frank Colonna. “This aligns well with our track record of testing and demonstrating innovative new technologies at the Port of Long Beach.”

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The agreement builds on a request for information from MARAD in May seeking industry input on the development of a U.S.-built, scalable, and commercially viable SMR for the nation’s marine transportation system. Long Beach is already the home to BlueCore Energy, which is leasing space that allows the company to assemble, test, and store maritime power modules.

SMR is viewed as one of the promising emerging technologies that could contribute to the future of the shipping industry. ABS recently granted a preliminary design approval for the technical concepts developed in Korea with Samsung Heavy Industries for a 15,000 TEU nuclear-powered containership. It is one of several research projects underway that look at the new generation of nuclear-powered propulsion.

