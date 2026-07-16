Korean Containership with Molten Salt Nuclear Reactor Gets ABS Approval

Korean researchers working with Samsung Heavy Industries have cleared a key hurdle in their efforts to develop designs for a containership powered by molten salt nuclear reactors. The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) granted basic design approval, an AiP, for the project, reports the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute.

The Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute is working jointly with the Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering and Samsung Heavy Industries on the design of a 15,000 TEU vessel with nuclear power.

The companies point to the safety and efficiency achieved through the use of molten salt. It combines nuclear fuel with the molten salt, which is a safety feature as it would harden if the reaction failed, encasing the nuclear material.

The researchers were responsible for developing the marine molten salt reactor. They also worked with Samsung Heavy Industries for the hull design, layout of the reactors, and major systems. They also developed the power operation and control technologies.

The key feature of their concept is two Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) employing the molten salt technology. They point to a redundancy with the two reactors as well as a power system design to efficiently manage the reactors’ output against the ship’s power demands. They also incorporated a surplus power storage capability that could provide power when needed.

They also worked to optimize the hull and layout of the vessel to increase operational efficiency. The reactors are given a centralized placement in the hull to minimize the impact of the waves and guard against the potential risks from a collision. The hull is a high-speed 25 knot design, and the ship would have the capability to transit the Panama Canal through the Neopanamax locks.

The nuclear power plant also increases the efficiency of the vessel as it does not require fuel tanks or a funnel. Special consideration was also given to the optimal layout for the accommodation areas, taking into account the safety issues to shield the crew from radiation while maintaining visibility for the navigation of the vessel.

ABS reviewed and verified the technical feasibility and safety of the technology and design. The receipt of the Approval in Principle (AiP), the group said, is a “confirmation of the potential of marine nuclear technology.”

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Director of the Advanced Reactor Research Institute, Cho Jin-young, called this achievement “an important milestone” for the project. He notes it is part of the so-called K-Moonshot project, which aims to advance key future technologies.

The participants in the project report that for the next steps, they plan to refine the interface between the reactor and the ship. They will also proceed in safety with the safety verification and design advancement, before commencing testing and demonstration of the core technologies to develop a nuclear-powered containership.

