Video: Containership Loses Control and Grounds on an Indian Riverbank

A smaller feeder containership became a tourist spectacle on Wednesday, August 12, as it grounded in one of India’s river waterways. Reports said there were no injuries to the crew or people on shore, but the vessel remained stuck after striking the riverbank head-on at a high speed.

The vessel Nawata Bhum (13,852 dwt) was navigating along India’s Hooghly River in the east of the country not far from the border with Bangladesh. A major waterway, it leads to the inland port of Syama Prasad Mookerjee (Port of Kolkata).

The vessel, which was built in 2008, is registered in Singapore and operates for the Thai shipping company Regional Container Lines. It was coming from Port Klang, Malaysia. The ship is 148 meters (486 feet) in length with a capacity of 1,100 TEU.

Local officials told the media the ship was unable to recover after coming around a bend in the river when it encountered a strong current. Reports are suggesting the steering gear jammed. The ship had an Indian river pilot aboard.

Singaporean cargo ship loses control, crashes into ferry terminal near Kolkata



Read: https://t.co/7epJCpc2YK pic.twitter.com/6JXoQsucra — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 13, 2026

The officials said the captain, realizing that the vessel had lost control, began constantly blasting the ship’s horn to warn people on the shoreline and any other vessels on the river. The ship continued forward until its prow became embedded in the riverbank. People can be seen running toward the ship and using their phones to take videos of the incident.

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The port sent two tugs, and they were able, after about 12 hours, to pull the containership free overnight. Reports said the tugs are remaining with the ship, and it can be moved to the port. There are no indications of damage to the hull.

RCL is a large operator of regional feeders. The company reports that as of March it operates 45 container vessels with a container fleet size of 194,716 TEUs. RCL’s geographical business coverage includes North East Asia, South East Asia, Indian Sub-continent, South Asia, the Middle East, the Red Sea, and East Africa.

