Legal Battle for Germany to Sell Oil from Detained Shadow Tanker Drags On

The legal battle over the potential seizure and sale of the crude oil cargo aboard a shadow fleet tanker detained in Germany continues. The tanker, which is considered stateless, has remained since January 2025 anchored off a popular resort island in the Baltic to the consternation of the local government and residents while a legal battle plays out in the courts.

The tanker Eventin (152,000 dwt) was outbound from Russia in January 2025 with a cargo of 99,000 metric tons of crude when the ship broke down. Built in 2006, the ship was claiming registry, likely falsely, in Panama, but at the time the tanker was not sanctioned; its manager had been sanctioned.

The German authorities towed the tanker, which had been drifting in the North Sea, to a secure anchorage approximately five miles from Rügen, a popular summer destination for tourists. Inspections began on the ship for seaworthiness and claims of possible sanctions violations. Germany moved to seize the ship and declared its intent to sell the cargo, but the owner of the vessel objected and went to court.

The case hinges on the claim that the ship never intended to enter the European Union or deliver its cargo in violation of the sanctions. The owner claims it only entered German waters because of the engine failure, and it has the right to seek a safe refuge for repairs.

The tanker’s owners filed a lawsuit on March 25, 2026, and sought an expedited proceeding from the Hamburg Finance Court to block the seizure and sale. It was followed with a second suit on April 8, 2026, again seeking to block the sale of the cargo.

Both a tax court and the Federal Fiscal Court in Munich expressed doubts over the legality of the confiscation. The main case was sent into the courts to decide the issues over the confiscation and planned sale.

The Hamburg Finance Court reported on August 20 that a decision agreed to close the proceedings seeking the expedited decision and wait for the ruling in the main case. Until then, the Federal Customs Administration continues to be barred from completing the confiscation or disposal of the cargo.

A similar case also went to the German courts in 2024. A cargo ship carrying a load of timber sought refuge in a German port for repairs and was also detained on possible sanctions violations. The vessel was ultimately released as the court agreed on the principle of safe haven and refuge and that the ship had not intended to bring its cargo into Germany.

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The residents and government of Rügen have been demanding that the tanker be moved from the anchorage to a safer location. They said it would also interfere with the tourist trade and pose an environmental danger, but the federal authorities have asserted the tanker is in a sheltered, secure location. The Coast Guard and tugboats have continued to monitor the ship.

For now, it is a case of wait and see. German media highlights it could take months for a final court decision. They report that the court often takes a year or more to issue its ruling, and until then the Eventin is going to ride anchor off Rugen. The case could also have ramifications in the UK and France, where they have also detained shadow fleet tankers, and there has been speculation that they might also attempt to sell the Russian oil cargo.

