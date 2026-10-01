Japan Conducts Demonstration Voyage of a Hydrogen-Fueled Tanker

Japan completed what it is calling a world’s first as it successfully demonstrated a coastal tanker using a hydrogen-fired 4-stroke high-speed engine. It is part of an ongoing research and demonstration project sponsored by The Nippon Foundation to contribute to the decarbonization of shipping.

The project called for designing and demonstrating a 4,800-dwt tanker specifically designed for hydrogen propulsion. The coastal tanker Kikou Maro (IMO: 1015595) was launched on February 14, 2025, at the Nagasaki Yard of Fukuoka Shipbuilding Co., which was one of the members in the coalition for this project. The ship measures approximately 105 meters (344 feet) and was outfitted with two electric propulsion engines on two shafts. It was delivered in October 2025 to Uyeno TransTec.

When sailing, the tanker is driven by electricity generated by a hydrogen fuel engine in a container mounted on deck. It is also equipped with a hybrid generator and uses lithium-ion batteries to smooth the load and optimize fuel consumption.