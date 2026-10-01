After Recruitment Turnaround, USCG Plans to Reopen Shuttered Stations

Recruitment is going so well for the U.S. Coast Guard this year that it is going to be able to reopen six stations that had previously been shuttered for lack of manpower, the service said Thursday. The announcement is the start of a phased reversal of its 2023-24 adaptation strategy, which helped the Coast Guard keep core functions running with fewer people.

The turnaround has been remarkable. Last year, the Coast Guard brought in 5,200 new enlisteds, beating its goal by 110 percent. It was the largest incoming cohort of recruits since 1991. Numbers remain strong this year.

“Record recruiting is giving us the people we need to strengthen frontline operations,” said Adm. Kevin E. Lunday, commandant of the Coast Guard. “Returning these stations to full operations means more Coast Guard men and women serving in our communities and greater capacity to respond when the American people need us. This is an important step, and more stations will follow.”