Rescue Operation Off South Africa Turns Tragic as Rescuers Are Killed

A rescue operation off the southern coast of South Africa’s Western Cape region went horribly wrong on Wednesday, September 30, with three of the rescuers having been killed and two others missing, presumed drowned. The operator of the rescue boat, AMSOL, and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) both said investigations have been launched while they are working to support the families of the lost crewmembers.

The tug Umkhuseli (5,400 gross tons) was dispatched on September 30 to an emergency off the coast. The vessel, which was built in 2013 and is 83 meters (272 feet) in length, is contracted to South Africa’s Department of Transportation as an emergency towing and response vessel.

The vessel was operating near an offshore platform approximately 47 nautical miles south of Mossel Bay and the southern coast of South Africa. According to the report from SAMSA, one of the crewmembers working on deck fell overboard. AMSOL reports emergency protocols were immediately started, and the crew was responding to the situation.