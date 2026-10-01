Rescue Operation Off South Africa Turns Tragic as Rescuers Are Killed
A rescue operation off the southern coast of South Africa’s Western Cape region went horribly wrong on Wednesday, September 30, with three of the rescuers having been killed and two others missing, presumed drowned. The operator of the rescue boat, AMSOL, and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) both said investigations have been launched while they are working to support the families of the lost crewmembers.
The tug Umkhuseli (5,400 gross tons) was dispatched on September 30 to an emergency off the coast. The vessel, which was built in 2013 and is 83 meters (272 feet) in length, is contracted to South Africa’s Department of Transportation as an emergency towing and response vessel.
The vessel was operating near an offshore platform approximately 47 nautical miles south of Mossel Bay and the southern coast of South Africa. According to the report from SAMSA, one of the crewmembers working on deck fell overboard. AMSOL reports emergency protocols were immediately started, and the crew was responding to the situation.
A Fast Rescue Boat (FRB) was launched with a crew to start the search and recovery of the overboard crewmember. They did not detail what caused it, but the FRB capsized, throwing its four crewmembers into the ocean.
The Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Cape was alerted and activated a search and rescue operation. The National Sea Rescue Institute and the South African Police Service responded and started a search for the now five missing crewmembers.
Rescuers located three of the crewmembers, and they were recovered, but confirmed to have died. The other two individuals remained missing. The search was suspended Wednesday night but resumed on Thursday at daylight. Helicopters and boats were searching, and the tug Umkhuseli remained on the scene. The company’s tug Inkanyezi also joined the search.
Media reports said the search was suspended later on Thursday after SAMSA reviewed the conditions. The two crewmembers remain missing and are presumed to have died in the accident.
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There was no indication of the weather or other conditions at the time of the accident on Wednesday. AMSOL said its thoughts were with the families of its colleagues and that it was working to assist the families. AMSOL immediately started an internal investigation into the circumstances and confirmed that an external investigation by SAMSA and the Department of Transportation has also been started.
Media reports said the Minister of Transportation acknowledged the incident and called for a moment of silence at the launch event for Transportation Month in Johannesburg.