Two Crewmembers Hospitalized from Tanker Fire in the Philippines

The Philippine Coast Guard is still on the scene of a fire aboard a tanker carrying molasses that was docked in Calaca, south of Manila. The vessel was alongside the Balayan Distillery when the fire broke out.

The Coast Guard reports that the city disaster management office and the local fire teams responded to the fire, which was thought to have begun in the engine room of the tanker Gindara. Pictures from the scene show the fire spread into the accommodation block and reached the bridge of the vessel.

There were 22 crewmembers aboard the ship when the fire began. The Coast Guard said 20 were accounted for and reported safe, while two sustained injuries and were taken to local hospitals. There was no update on their conditions.