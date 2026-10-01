Two Crewmembers Hospitalized from Tanker Fire in the Philippines
The Philippine Coast Guard is still on the scene of a fire aboard a tanker carrying molasses that was docked in Calaca, south of Manila. The vessel was alongside the Balayan Distillery when the fire broke out.
The Coast Guard reports that the city disaster management office and the local fire teams responded to the fire, which was thought to have begun in the engine room of the tanker Gindara. Pictures from the scene show the fire spread into the accommodation block and reached the bridge of the vessel.
There were 22 crewmembers aboard the ship when the fire began. The Coast Guard said 20 were accounted for and reported safe, while two sustained injuries and were taken to local hospitals. There was no update on their conditions.
(Photos from PCG)
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The Coast Guard dispatched its 144-foot multi-role response vessel BRP Malapascua to the scene to assist with the firefighting. As of Thursday during the day, the Coast Guard was reporting that no additional fire was visible on the bridge or in the superstructure of the vessel, although smoke remained visible.
There was no indication of what caused the fire. The Coast Guard was planning to conduct an investigation once the firefighting efforts were completed.