Pakistan Explores Buying or Chartering Boxship Due to Shipping Challenges

The government of Pakistan has agreed to work with the country’s manufacturers and shippers to explore obtaining a dedicated containership. Like other nations, it cites the growing challenges and rising costs of shipping, while the manufacturers urge that they are at a growing disadvantage due to the problems in shipping.

The Minister of Maritime Affairs hosted a meeting in Islamabad on October 1 to discuss the challenges with the shipping industry. Adidas Pakistan led the discussion along with a local manufacturer, Style Textile, and the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation. Adidas has large manufacturing capabilities in Pakistan and is also a major retailer in the country.

The manufacturers and exporters emphasized the growing challenges, in part due to the disruption from the US-Iran war and the problems in the Red Sea. They highlighted the disruptions to shipping due to the rerouting of vessels away from the Gulf region and diverting around Africa to avoid the dangers from the Houthis in the Red Sea. They also cited changes in the shipping industry and the routing of the large containerships to main routes and relegating smaller ports to more limited feeder services.