Ireland Finally Gets Rid of Seized Bulker After Three Years and €16M Cost

Irish officials are happy to see the last of the bulker Mathew as it was towed out of the Port of Cork on Friday afternoon. The notorious vessel was at the center of Ireland’s largest cocaine seizure, but then ended up being a political headache that cost a reported €16 million in maintenance costs and security.

The 50,913-dwt vessel was linked to an international smuggling operation. Built in 2001, it changed hands mysteriously in 2023 and made its way from China via Africa. It was intercepted by Irish forces on September 26, 2023. They later reported seizing 2.2 tonnes of cocaine with an estimated street value of €157 million. In July 2025, six crewmembers from the vessel, along with two people operating a small boat that was to have ferried the cocaine into Ireland, were convicted and sentenced to a total of 129 years in jail for their roles in the smuggling operation. Irish news reports said the crew had attempted to burn the cocaine in the vessel's lifeboat when they were being chased by the Irish authorities.

The ship was initially brought into the Port of Cork while it was being searched. The Irish authorities wanted the ship detained as evidence for the trial. However, there was no clear ownership and no one to claim the vessel.

Eventually, the bulker was declared the property of the state, and then it became the center of a political controversy. Politicians charged that the state was spending as much as €120,000 a week to berth and maintain the ship. It was maintaining the engine, electrical and ventilation systems, berthing, crewing, and security.

Recently, questions were asked in the Irish parliament over how much the vessel had cost the state. The reports set it at €3.73 million in berthing costs, €6.99 million on maintenance, and a further €5.28 million for crew and security on the ship, which became a tourist attraction in the Port of Cork.

The government recently moved to sell the ship, although according to media reports, they admitted they had no hope of recovering the expenses over the last three years. A few weeks ago, activity was spotted at the vessel.

The Port of Cork announced that the ship would be towed out of the harbor on July 16, but it was later delayed a day due to problems with one of the tugs assigned to aid with the maneuver. They finally got underway late on July 17.

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Four tugs were required for the complex maneuver to tow the vessel out to sea. The port issued restrictions on harbor movements and advised vessels to remain clear during the operation.

Media reports initially said the ship would be going to the Netherlands to be scrapped. However, the lead tug for the tow, Foteini, is showing that it is bound for Varna, Bulgaria, due to arrive on August 9. Media reports in Ireland are now saying the Mathew will be overhauled and return to service for its unidentified new owners.

