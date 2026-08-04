Finnish Icebreaker Supports Canadian Coast Guard in the Arctic

Finland is a leading provider of icebreaker tonnage to operators around the world, with a longtime role in the Baltic and a newfound niche in North America. Its government recently arranged a landmark sale of four new icebreakers to the U.S. Coast Guard, and its transport ministry has just arranged to supply Canada with navigation-season icebreaking capacity on charter.

In a deal brokered with the indigenous Qikiqtaaluk Corporation, the Finnish government-owned icebreaker operator Arctia has agreed to charter-out the icebreaking offshore vessel Nordica for general duties in the Canadian Arctic.

"This agreement shows that there is more demand for Finland’s icebreaking expertise around the world than ever before. Finland has a unique ability to look after its own security of supply and icebreaking while also supporting its NATO ally," said Finnish transport minister Lulu Ranne.

Nordica and sister ship Fennica are dual-purpose commercial icebreakers designed to escort merchant shipping through the frozen Baltic in the wintertime, then earn revenue by working on charter in the offshore sector during the warm months. With heave-compensated cranes and towing winches, they are geared appropriately for offshore oil and gas operations. The two ships are well-known in North America for their role in Shell's attempt to drill for oil in the Chukchi Sea; they made a rare late-season transit of the Northwest Passage on their way back to Finland after Shell's venture ended in 2015.

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The two ships have visited the Canadian Arctic on business regularly in recent years, alternating in service at the Mary River Mine, a high-grade ore operation at remote Baffin Island. This year, Nordica will be working with the Canadian Coast Guard and the Qikiqtaaluk Corporation to provide general icebreaking support in the region, augmenting the CCG's nine-ship icebreaking program across the Arctic.

The charterer for this summer's operation is a joint venture between the Qikiqtaaluk Corporation and a division of Horizon Group, the maritime-services conglomerate based in St. John's - a type of indigenous partnership arrangement common in Canada.