Southcom Destroys Drug Gang's Refueling Vessel in Eastern Pacific

U.S. Southern Command has intercepted and destroyed a second floating refueling station in the Eastern Pacific, creating more friction for cocaine smugglers on one of the most popular northbound routes.

According to CENTCOM, all clues pointed to a connection between a suspicious fishing vessel and the Los Choneros drug gang, a violent organized crime group based in Ecuador. Many South American smuggling voyages begin in Ecuador, and many take advantage of prearranged at-sea refueling for the journey to Central America.

In addition to lethal strikes on the drug boats themselves, CENTCOM has recently turned to in-person interdiction of the fuel boats to interfere with the smugglers' logistics. In this instance, U.S. forces intercepted the suspect vessel, searched it, disembarked the crew and destroyed the vessel with explosives. The crew will be handed over to authorities in Ecuador for processing.