Southcom Destroys Drug Gang's Refueling Vessel in Eastern Pacific
U.S. Southern Command has intercepted and destroyed a second floating refueling station in the Eastern Pacific, creating more friction for cocaine smugglers on one of the most popular northbound routes.
According to CENTCOM, all clues pointed to a connection between a suspicious fishing vessel and the Los Choneros drug gang, a violent organized crime group based in Ecuador. Many South American smuggling voyages begin in Ecuador, and many take advantage of prearranged at-sea refueling for the journey to Central America.
In addition to lethal strikes on the drug boats themselves, CENTCOM has recently turned to in-person interdiction of the fuel boats to interfere with the smugglers' logistics. In this instance, U.S. forces intercepted the suspect vessel, searched it, disembarked the crew and destroyed the vessel with explosives. The crew will be handed over to authorities in Ecuador for processing.
On Sept. 15, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) forces successfully interdicted a floating refueling station supporting illicit at-sea drug trafficking operations in the Eastern Pacific.— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 15, 2026
Intelligence confirmed the vessel's… pic.twitter.com/LEADvwvH9b
"We are exerting unrelenting pressure on these narco-terrorists and hurting them where it counts: dismantling their intricate networks, disrupting their sophisticated logistics, and dealing a blow to their finances. This is what total systemic friction looks like," said SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan in a statement.
As in the previous interdiction, the presence of a UH-1 helicopter pointed to U.S. Marine Corps involvement.
Last week, Marine Corps and Navy forces intercepted another fuel support vessel in the Eastern Pacific. Like this week's, it was linked to the Los Choneros gang, according to the Navy. Its occupants were disembarked for transfer to Ecuador, and it was destroyed.
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Though the fuel-boat intercepts have been non-lethal so far, lethal strikes on cocaine-carrying suspect vessels are still part of Southcom's operating procedures. The most recently disclosed attack occurred September 9, when Southcom forces destroyed a go-fast smuggling vessel in the Caribbean. Three suspected traffickers were killed in the attack.
On September 9, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere executed a lethal kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean. Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in… pic.twitter.com/B9Ec4bCepT— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 10, 2026