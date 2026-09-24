U.S. Navy Gives Unmanned Systems Their Own Warfighting Development Center

The U.S. Navy is taking more steps to restructure its unmanned-system programs, putting operational integration work under the newly-created Robotic and Autonomous Systems Warfighting Development Center (RASWDC, pronounced "Rass-Widdick").

It is the latest in a long string of administrative structures housing various aspects of unmanned systems innovation in the Navy: Third Fleet's Surface Development Squadron One (SURFDEVRON One), the Navy's first real home for unmanned surface vessels; NAVSEA's Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants (PEO USC); the short-lived Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (PAE RAS); and the newly-created Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (DRPM RAS). The new center will be more comprehensive in scope, and will include unmanned surface, subsea and aviation systems.

RASWDC will live at Base Little Creek-Fort Story, seven miles east of Norfolk Naval Station. Its role will be a "dedicated, Fleet-facing operational integration point for robotic and autonomous capabilities" - that is, getting the new systems acquired by DRPM RAS to generate capability out in the fleet.