Coast Guard Reels in 50 Pounds of Marijuana Floating off Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the reports of a bale floating off the coast of Florida, only to discover it was a large bale of marijuana likely left off by smugglers. It is using the opportunity to warn amateur boats and instruct them on how to handle these situations.

A Good Samaritan reported the floating object, which was about 13 nautical miles south of Panama City Beach, Florida, in the western portion of the so-called “panhandle” region of the state. The boater informed the authorities, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission alerted the U.S. Coast Guard that there was a possible narcotics bale floating in the water.

The Coast Guard dispatched a boat and reported the crew was able to locate the bale on Friday afternoon, June 26. Crews were able to inspect it and then retrieve it aboard the USCG vessel. Subsequent testing has confirmed it contained approximately 50 pounds of marijuana.

Dumping packages such as these overboard for other boats to retrieve them is a common technique used by smugglers in parts of the world. The Coast Guard is investigating the bale to determine where it came from and how it got into the ocean.

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They are extending their sincere appreciation to the Good Samaritan. USCG said the case demonstrates the critical role the public plays in maritime safety and security.

They are warning boats that come across objects such as this not to touch them or attempt to recover the package. The Coast Guard is asking the public to record the location using GPS coordinates or a clear geographic reference. If it can be done safely, they are also recommending taking a photo from a safe distance. Then report the location and description to law enforcement or the U.S. Coast Guard, which will respond.

