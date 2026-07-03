CMA CGM, OOCL, and ONE Introduce Next-Generation Containerships

As the buildout of the record orderbook for new container vessels proceeds, a new generation of vessels is being introduced, incorporating new technologies. CMA CGM, Ocean Network Express (ONE), and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) each marked milestones with their most recent deliveries.

CMA CGM christened its newest vessel in Le Havre, France, on July 2 at the conclusion of its first voyage from Asia. The company highlights that the CMA CGM Notre Dame is the largest capacity LNG-powered containership in the industry and the largest under the French flag.

The first of a class of 10 new ships, the CMA CGM Notre Dame is 399 meters (1,309 feet) in length. The design of the container systems, however, expands its capacity to a nominal rating of 24,212 TEU.

The CMA CGM Notre Dame is equipped with systems that enable real-time voyage optimization, improve energy efficiency, and enhance the vessel’s environmental performance. The ship is equipped with AI (Artificial Intelligence) systems, digital navigation, and energy efficiency technologies.

The company highlights the ship as part of its ongoing investment in France. It reports that the 10 new ships will require the hiring of 135 French seafarers over the next two years. By 2028, CMA CGM’s French-flag fleet will increase from 30 to 40 vessels. As the third-largest carrier, the company reports a total fleet of over 700 vessels and carried more than 24 million TEU last year.

The CMA CGM Notre Dame is remaining in Le Havre until July 4. The ship is assigned to the company’s route to the Far East, operated on a 102-day rotation. The route includes stops in China, Singapore, Rotterdam, Hamburg, and Tangier Med.

OOCL Wisdom bunkering green methanol as it prepares for its maiden voyage (OOCL)

At China’s Qingdao Port, the new OOCL Wisdom completed on July 3 the first green methanol bunkering before setting off on its maiden voyage. The vessel is reported to be the largest capacity methanol dual-container vessel.

The ship loaded 1,500 metric tons of methanol at Qingdao as well as 3,000 TEU. The ship is 225,000 dwt and has a total capacity of 21,168 TEU. OOCL highlights that it is the first of seven vessels and will be used to expand and improve the route between Asia and Northern Europe.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is also launching a new series of mid-sized container vessels, its S-Series. The ONE Simplicity (160,200 dwt) was delivered at the end of March and was recently followed by her sister ship, One Solidarity.

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Built by Imabari Shipbuilding in Japan, the vessels are designed for future fuel conversion to methanol and ammonia, and the installation of CO2 capture equipment. They measure 336 meters (1,102 feet), and the shipyard highlights that it developed an optimal hull shape that pursues high efficiency to match the frequently used ship speed and draft. In addition, by adopting energy-saving devices, a twist rudder, hull coatings that reduce friction with seawater, and a bow wind cover to reduce drag, it achieved a high fuel efficiency. Installed on the ships are a hybrid exhaust gas purification system (EGCS) and an exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR), as well as a ballast water treatment system.

ONE Solidarity has departed on its first voyage. It will be deployed on ONE’s Mediterranean Pacific South route.

