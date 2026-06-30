Bureau Veritas to Sell its Fuel Testing/Inspection Unit to Focus on Growth

Bureau Veritas confirmed it is in exclusive negotiations with a European mid-market specialized investor, Triton Partners, for the sale of its oil & petrochemicals and coal testing and inspection business, BVF. The company said it is the latest in a series of portfolio rotation strategies designed to increase BV’s exposure to higher growth and margin businesses.

BVF operates a global network of 320 sites across 45 countries and, in 2025, generated approximately €450 million in revenue. However, BV reports the business grew at a lower rate than the group and is margin dilutive. The company said the business unit operates in established and mature markets.

“Testing & Inspection is at the core of our Business Services sector strategy, where we seek to invest in mission-critical service platforms supported by long-term structural growth trends,” said Idris Vally, Investment Advisory Professional, Business Services for Triton Partners. “We believe BVF is ideally positioned to benefit from increasing global energy flows, evolving fuel markets, and rising demand for independent testing and inspection services.”

Triton notes that this transaction, through its Triton Fund 6, will mark its fourth carve-out investment. It is focused on investing in businesses that provide mission-critical goods and services, and BV said it would be a strong fit to carry the BVF unit forward.

BV has been under pressure from its shareholders to improve its financial performance. It said following completion of this transaction and taking into account other recent acquisitions year-to-date, the group will have executed approximately 20 percent portfolio rotation since the launch of its strategy, LEAP | 28.

“This divestment is fully aligned with our LEAP | 28 strategy and our commitment to actively manage our portfolio,” said Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas. “This transaction will create shareholders value as Bureau Veritas accelerates its planned portfolio pivots towards higher growth and higher margin activities."

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The negotiations for the sale of BVF are based on an enterprise value of €470 million, and BV reports its disposal will have a positive impact on the group’s organic growth profile, adjusted operating margin, and return on capital employed. They expect the deal to be finalized by the end of Q1 2027, and the proceeds would be redeployed towards higher-growth and higher-margin businesses.

Last year, BV confirmed it was in merger discussions with Switzerland’s SGS. The deal, which analysts valued at more than $30 billion, would likely have been a merger of equals and had the potential to create a certification giant. It was not the first time they had discussed a merger, but at the end of January, they reported they were unable to come to terms, and each company would continue to pursue its growth strategy.

