Bulker Sinks Suddenly in Bay of Bengal, 22 Crewmembers Missing

A search is under way for the missing crew of the bulker Ocean Winner, which capsized suddenly on Friday in the Bay of Bengal.

Ocean Winner (IMO 9145530) was a 70,000 dwt bulker built in 1998. She took on a cargo of iron ore at Paradip, India and departed on August 20, headed for Singapore with 24 crewmembers on board. Her AIS signal disappeared in the middle of the Bay of Bengal at 1645 GMT on August 21. The ship's crew got out a distress alert at about the same time.

Two survivors made it to a life raft and were spotted by an Indian Navy patrol aircraft. They were recovered by a good Samaritan vessel on Saturday. The survivors told SAR authorities that the ship developed a list on Friday evening and sank within about eight minutes. The crew abandoned ship, but 22 crewmembers remain missing.

A search for the survivors is under way, and three ships are participating, according to the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

The cause of the sinking has not been established, but the speed of the sinking, the early development of a list, and the type of the cargo are consistent with bulk liquefaction.

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When wet, iron ore fines are a potentially hazardous cargo, as they can shift suddenly to one side during rolling (liquefaction). This induces a list, accompanied by free surface effect, with serious adverse impact on stability. Once initiated it can result in a progressively worsening list with each roll, leading to rapid capsizing. Liquefaction is the deadliest cargo-related hazard in shipping; though typically associated with nickel ore - the worst offender - iron ore fines are also high-risk. From 2007-2019, 29 seafarers were killed in casualties involving iron ore cargoes.

Top image: Ocean Winner (file image courtesy Ray Greisiger / VesselFinder)