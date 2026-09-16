India Accuses Pakistani Warship of Unprofessional Conduct Causing Collision
Indian officials are reporting that one of their navy’s patrol ships was hit by a Pakistani warship in an incident in the international waters off Oman. India says it is lodging a "strong protest" while accusing the Pakistani vessel of “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct,” but Pakistan so far has not acknowledged the incident.
According to Indian reports, an unidentified “frontline Indian warship on a routine surveillance mission in the north Arabian Sea” was approached by a Pakistani offshore patrol vessel (corvette) on Tuesday evening, September 15. India says the two vessels collided but that there was no significant damage to its ship and it has continued its mission. Media reports say the incident happened approximately 220 km (118 nautical miles) east of Oman.
Media reports identify the Pakistani vessel as PNS Hunain (F273), the third ship of the Yarmook-class of offshore patrol vessels, commissioned in July 2024. The vessel, which was built by Damen at its yard in Romania, is approximately 96 meters (315 feet) and 2,600 tons displacement, with a top speed of 22 knots.
Unconfirmed reports coming from India said Hunain was spotted coming at a high speed toward the Indian vessels and attempting maneuvers. The Indian captain also attempted to maneuver his vessel after seeing the Pakistani vessel, and it resulted in a glancing blow. The reports vary from "serious damage" to a "big dent" in the Pakistani patrol vessel and that it was returning to port under its own power.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs is highlighting a 1991 agreement between the two countries, which are arch rivals, that their warships would maintain a separation of at least three nautical miles at all times. It states that the “Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention” of the agreement, and it summoned the Pakistani Chargé d’Affaires, the highest-ranking Pakistani official in India.
“The Chargé d'Affaires of Pakistan was advised to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents,” writes the ministry. “The Chargé d'Affaires of India in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”
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The incident comes after the two nations engaged, in early May 2025, in the worst fighting between the two nuclear powers in decades. There was an exchange of missiles and armed conflict that was successfully de-escalated after four days of fighting. The nations, however, continue their long history of being at odds with each other. India and Pakistan downgraded their diplomatic relations in 2019, recalling their ambassadors.
Also, it is not the first incident between the two countries' warships. In June 2021, the Pakistani destroyer PNS Babur (D-182) collided with the Indian guided-missile frigate INS Godavari (F20). Pakistan accused Godavari of dangerous maneuvers while Babur was escorting a merchant vessel, while India alleged Babur struck its vessel from the stern. Both ships were involved in an anti-piracy operation at the time.