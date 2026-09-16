India Accuses Pakistani Warship of Unprofessional Conduct Causing Collision

Indian officials are reporting that one of their navy’s patrol ships was hit by a Pakistani warship in an incident in the international waters off Oman. India says it is lodging a "strong protest" while accusing the Pakistani vessel of “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct,” but Pakistan so far has not acknowledged the incident.

According to Indian reports, an unidentified “frontline Indian warship on a routine surveillance mission in the north Arabian Sea” was approached by a Pakistani offshore patrol vessel (corvette) on Tuesday evening, September 15. India says the two vessels collided but that there was no significant damage to its ship and it has continued its mission. Media reports say the incident happened approximately 220 km (118 nautical miles) east of Oman.

Media reports identify the Pakistani vessel as PNS Hunain (F273), the third ship of the Yarmook-class of offshore patrol vessels, commissioned in July 2024. The vessel, which was built by Damen at its yard in Romania, is approximately 96 meters (315 feet) and 2,600 tons displacement, with a top speed of 22 knots.