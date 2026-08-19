Australia, China Team Up to Arrest Over 60 Tobacco Smugglers

The Australian Border Force and its Chinese counterparts have busted a major international smuggling ring involved in shuttling illicit tobacco from China to the Australian market.

Australia has the highest tobacco taxes in the world, and a thriving black-market industry supplies cut rate cigarettes to smokers by smuggling untaxed cartons past customs, using containerized shipments mislabeled as other goods. Recently, China Customs' Anti-Smuggling Bureau began referring a series of suspected illicit tobacco shipments to the ABF for investigation. The cooperative assistance tipped off the ABF to 112 shipping containers filled with illicit tobacco, all departing China and all scheduled to arrive from January through May 2026.

Most of these boxes arrived in Sydney, and they were inspected on the pier when they landed. 91 of the containers were filled with smuggled tobacco, primarily cigarettes. The unpaid duties on these products amounted to about US$65 million.

Courtesy AFP

Chinese authorities helped to investigate the source of the shipments and tracked them to manufacturing hubs in Southeast Asia. The cigarettes were assembled, packed and smuggled into warehouses in China. Then the cartons would be hidden amidst legitimate cargoes, like LED lamps or printers, and shipped to Australia. The smugglers then sell their illicit goods into the Australian market and pocket a share of the unpaid tariff on tobacco (US$1.10 per individual cigarette). Australian economist Chris Richardson estimated that the total criminal earnings from this trade come to about US$5 billion per year.

The latest pre-transit tipoffs and intercepts led to the arrests of 60 people in China who were allegedly involved, "dismantling" the smuggling ring that facilitated the shipments.

For China, the bust helps cut down on illegal smuggling across Chinese borders, an unwanted activity associated with organized crime. (China itself has a history as a market for smuggled cigarettes and a home for counterfeit tobacco operations.)

For Australia, the breakup of the smuggling ring helps prevent tax evasion, cuts down on a revenue source for criminals, and helps to deter smoking among the general public. In total, since last July, China Customs has helped the ABF bust about 90 million cigarettes, one million vape cartridges and 11 tonnes of loose tobacco before they reached Australian consumers.

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The steep cigarette excise tax is controversial within Australia, as some political leaders think that the cost of the tariff on above-board tobacco makes black-market tobacco too commercially competitive.

"It's driving underground black market cigarettes and it's really a source of funding and opportunity for organized crime in New South Wales," NSW Premier Chris Minns said, advocating for a repeal of the tariff.