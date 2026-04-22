From Local to Global: Genoa Maritime Forum to Bring the Industry Together

The Genoa Maritime Forum, taking place on June 17–18, will gather key stakeholders from across the global shipping industry in one of Europe’s most historic port cities. The event will bring together shipowners that are local, regional, and from across the world, alongside ship managers, ports, regulators, policymakers, classification societies, technology companies, service providers, and suppliers - creating a truly international platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration.

This year’s agenda features ten high-level panel discussions addressing the sector’s most pressing challenges and opportunities. Topics include Navigating the Green Horizon: Global Decarbonization Strategies and Fuel Pathways Showdown, where experts will debate the future of methanol, ammonia, LNG/Bio-LNG, and drop-in biofuels. Human-centered issues will be explored in The Human Element, focusing on seafarer wellbeing and safety, while Cyberproof Operations will examine how to secure fleets and port systems against increasing digital threats.

Operational and technical advancements will be covered in sessions such as Retrofit & Conversion, Energy Efficiency Revolution, and Next-Generation Shipbuilding. Meanwhile, The Digital Ocean and AI in Maritime Operations will highlight how digitalization and artificial intelligence are transforming maritime operations, with an emphasis on practical use cases and responsible adoption. The program concludes with Cruise Fleet Modernization, focusing on energy savings, onboard comfort, and regulatory compliance.

Beyond the panels, the forum places a strong emphasis on networking and business development, positioning itself as a key meeting point for the maritime ecosystem. Dedicated networking sessions - supported by around 30 exhibitors - will provide a dynamic environment where companies can openly discuss their needs, challenges, and future plans.

Shipowners and ship managers will have the opportunity to meet a wide range of suppliers, technology companies, and service providers offering innovative and practical solutions - from decarbonization technologies to digital tools and cybersecurity systems, as well as maintenance providers, crewing companies, and other essential maritime services. These interactions are designed not just for introductions, but to spark meaningful conversations that can lead to concrete collaborations and new partnerships.

In addition to structured meetings, the forum will feature a gala cocktail party, offering a more relaxed and informal setting for attendees to connect. This setting encourages deeper relationship-building, allowing participants to continue discussions, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities in a more social atmosphere.

Hosting the forum in Genoa highlights its deep maritime heritage. As one of the Mediterranean’s most important ports, Genoa combines centuries of seafaring history with a stunning and vibrant cityscape, making it an ideal backdrop not only for industry discussions but also for building the partnerships that will shape the future of global shipping.

Official website: https://genoamaritimeforum.com/

Dates: June 17 – 18

Location: Grand Hotel Savoia Genova

Organizer: IGGS Group



This article is sponsored by the IGGS Group