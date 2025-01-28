IGGS Group

IGGS Group organizes exclusive closed door gatherings for the maritime industry. With a long term background in the maritime industry, our highly experienced team works closely with shipowners, shipbuilders, ports, government officials and technology companies in order to provide necessary networking and information exchange opportunities.

World Maritime Forum Hamburg

Hamburg Maritime Forum 2025: Tradition Meets Innovation

Published Jan 28, 2025 11:38 AM by IGGS Group

Posted in: Shipping

The upcoming Hamburg Maritime Forum, set to take place on April 1st and 2nd, promises to be a landmark event for the global...

World Maritime Forum IGGS

World Maritime Forum 2025: Innovation and the Transformative Role of AI

Published Dec 10, 2024 11:10 AM by IGGS Group

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The World Maritime Forum will return on February 18-19, 2025, in Copenhagen, bringing together over 700 industry profe...

Hellenic Maritime Forum

Upcoming Hellenic Maritime Forum: A Premier Gathering in Athens

Published Sep 16, 2024 12:10 PM by IGGS Group

Posted in: Shipping

On November 19th and 20th, Athens will host the highly anticipated Hellenic Maritime Forum, a premier event bringing together...

Hamburg

Third Hamburg Maritime Forum to Address Future Maritime Concerns

Published Mar 20, 2024 12:41 PM by IGGS Group

Posted in: Shipping

The Hamburg Maritime Forum 2024, now in its third edition, is set to convene on April 16th and 17th, bringing together 500 maritim...

Copenhagen

Setting Sail for Progress: The Upcoming World Maritime Forum in Copenhagen

Published Nov 15, 2023 1:39 PM by IGGS Group

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; Copenhagen, the charming Danish capital, is preparing to host the World Maritime Forum on February 27th and 28th, 2024...

American Maritime Forum

American Maritime Forum Miami to Address Key Industry Topics

Published Aug 14, 2023 6:48 AM by IGGS Group

Posted in: Shipping

The maritime networking expert, IGGS Group, will host the American Maritime Forum in Miami, Florida on October 24 and 25, 2023. Th...

Hamburg

Hamburg Maritime Forum to Address Key Topics in the Industry

Published Mar 14, 2023 2:40 PM by IGGS Group

Posted in: Shipping

The Hamburg Maritime Forum is taking place a month&rsquo;s time, April 2023, addressing key issues confronting the industry. A maj...

Hellenic Maritime Conference

Hellenic Maritime Forum to be Held in Athens in February 2023

Published Nov 15, 2022 1:33 PM by IGGS Group

Posted in: Shipping

The long-awaited Hellenic Maritime Forum in Athens is less than three months away. A closed-door gathering that will bring togethe...

envirotech forum

The Future of Shipping: We Are Nearing a Turning Point

Published Jun 28, 2022 11:43 AM by IGGS Group

Posted in: Shipping

Whether you like it or not, the maritime industry is the usual suspect when the talk focuses on environmental pollution and emissi...

World Maritime Forum

Maritime Industry Leaders and Experts to Meet in Copenhagen May 2022

Published Feb 1, 2022 10:28 AM by IGGS Group

Posted in: Shipping

On May 10 and 11, 2022 the maritime networking expert IGGS Group will host the World Maritime Forum: Copenhagen, a key gathering f...

More News Stories