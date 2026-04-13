Estonian Solutions Support Cruise Industry’s Green Transition

As cruise and other maritime operators face growing pressure to cut emissions, modernize vessels, and upgrade port infrastructure, Estonia is bringing a practical maritime transition approach to Seatrade Cruise Global 2026. The Northern European country presents a connected ecosystem spanning €25 million ($29.3 million) state-backed retrofit support, port electrification, digital systems, and companies across the whole maritime value chain.

Across shipping, the green transition is increasingly being shaped by implementation. Decarbonization is no longer only about newbuilds, but also about how existing vessels can be modernized in a practical way – improving efficiency, upgrading passenger areas, and preparing ships for new fuels within real refit windows and operational limits.

“The maritime transition will depend on practical implementation – how ports are electrified, how vessels are retrofitted, and how new technologies can be deployed at scale,” says Kristjan Truu, Deputy Minister for Maritime Affairs and Water Resources at Estonia’s Ministry of Climate. “Estonia’s strength lies in connecting public support, digital capability, and industrial expertise across the maritime value chain – creating a practical ecosystem where ports, companies, and public authorities work together on maritime transition.“

Currently, decarbonization is one of the defining challenges in the cruise industry.

"For shipowners, the question is always practical: how to reduce emissions and meet stricter environmental regulations in a way that is efficient and commercially sensible," says Martin Jõgeva, R&D Manager at LTH Baas, an Estonian marine technical contractor specializing in complex retrofit and outfitting projects.

"That can mean reducing fuel consumption or upgrading onboard systems to comply with new rules. In the cruise segment, it can also mean rebuilding interiors to increase passenger capacity and generate higher revenue from the same vessel. This is also why practical retrofit and engineering capability remain so important across the wider maritime value chain."

That practical approach is already visible in Estonia’s maritime development. The country has developed advanced smart port capabilities through the Port of Tallinn’s Smart Port concept, which includes digital check-in, traffic flow management, more automated terminal operations, and a paperless documentation system supported by Maritime Single Window solutions.

In parallel, Estonia shapes greener shipping routes in the Baltic Sea region, known as green shipping corridors – for instance, the FinEst Green Corridor between Tallinn and Helsinki. Simultaneously, Estonia is part of Swed-Est Green Collaboration, as well as European Green Corridor Network and Container operator X-Press Feeders MoU.

At the same time, Estonian companies are contributing with technologies and services ranging from marine engineering and retrofit to shore power, digital tools, and interior solutions for passenger vessels. A relevant example is SRC, an Estonian marine retrofit and modernization partner for passenger vessels and cruise ships. Its Methanol Superstorage solution is designed to reduce space constraints in methanol retrofits and has received approvals in principle from Lloyd’s Register, ClassNK and RINA.

At Seatrade Cruise Global 2026, the Estonian delegation will highlight companies addressing several of the sector’s most pressing priorities:

• SRC – marine engineering and retrofit partner for passenger vessels and cruise ships; its Methanol Superstorage solution addresses a key space challenge in methanol retrofits.

• ShoreLink – shore power and charging solutions supporting port decarbonisation.

LTH Baas – AAA rated marine turnkey specialist providing decarbonisation, energy efficient, retrofit, and newbuild solutions

• Inspirators! – AI-powered engineering tools for shipbuilding, offshore, and industrial applications.

• Eumar Design – innovative lightweight bathroom and interior solutions for the marine sector.

• Primostar Group – waterproofing technology and profile systems for concrete and underground structures in ports.



Visitors to Seatrade Cruise Global 2026 are invited to attend the panel discussion “The Future of Sustainable Cruising: Priorities, Pressures, Progress” on April 14, from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM, where industry leaders and stakeholders will discuss how sustainability priorities, regulatory developments and operational realities are shaping decisions across the sector.

Trade Estonia will also host a networking event at Seatrade Cruise Global 2026 together with the Embassy of Estonia in the US, opened by Kristjan Truu, Deputy Minister for Maritime Affairs and Water Resources.

April 15, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the SRC Group stand #3419 in “Ship Interiors” hall.

For more information, visit: Trade Mission to the US for the Maritime Industry — Trade with Estonia

About Trade Estonia

As part of Enterprise Estonia, the official governmental business and innovation agency, Trade Estonia connects enterprises to a dynamic, innovation-driven economy, providing access to global markets. Trade Estonia also serves as a gateway for foreign enterprises seeking sourcing opportunities in Estonia, offering e-consulting services and facilitating connections with leading Estonian companies.

This project is funded by the European Union – NextGenerationEU and organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia.



This article is sponsored by Trade Estonia