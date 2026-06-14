Hong Kong-Flagged Tanker Hit and Damaged in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian forces appear to have hit another tanker on the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz, according to maritime security sources.

Vanguard Tech reports that on Friday, a Hong Kong-flagged tanker was struck by a projectile at a position about six nautical miles off the coast of Oman, while outbound on the east side of the strait. The vessel was using the U.S.-managed southern corridor.

The impact hit the port bow at about 0230 hours local time, damaging a ballast tank and causing a cargo leak. However, the crew were still safe and no injuries were reported. The ship carried on and reached Fujairah's anchorage, where it awaited a damage inspection. An investigation into the cause is under way.

UKMTO confirmed the attack, but withheld the vessel's name.

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The U.S. military has been conducting its own strikes to enforce its own blockade on Iranian ports. Central Command hit three tankers in three days last week, including the strike on the Settebello, which killed three Indian nationals.

U.S. forces continue to operate a covert version of the "Project Freedom" overwatch program for foreign-flagged shipping in the strait, with modest success. Iran declared the complete closure of the waterway last week and is believed to be attempting to enforce the shutdown. Under the circumstances, IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez has called for a moratorium on transit attempts. "[Seafarers] must not be exposed to conditions where the risks are known, significant, and clearly beyond mitigation," he warned.