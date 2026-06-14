U.S. Forces Rescue Indian Crewmembers From Life Raft in Indian Ocean

[Brief]

On Sunday, the U.S. Navy and a good Samaritan vessel rescued 14 Indian mariners from a life raft in the Indian Ocean.

The mariners became stranded and in distress aboard an unnamed vessel in rough weather, and they put out a distress call at about 1000 hours local time. A U.S. Navy P-8 patrol aircraft responded to the scene and dropped a SAR kit, including a liferaft. The mariners boarded the raft to await rescue.

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Shortly after, the ro/ro freighter Jabal Ali 9 arrived at the scene. Destroyer USS Michael Murphy also responded to the call. Jabal Ali 9's crew proceeded to retrieve 11 crewmembers from the raft.

Unfortunately, the raft capsized in rough seas, putting the remaining three crewmembers in danger. An MH-60 Sea Hawk rescued them from the water and delivered them safely to the Jabal Ali 9 in good condition.