Paul Benecki

Staff Writer

Paul Benecki is a graduate of Cornell University's chemistry program. He worked in industry for several years before shipping out on freighters and tugs on the U.S. West Coast, then with the University of Washington's research vessel, the Thomas G. Thompson. He studied navigation and bridge resource management at the Pacific Maritime Institute, and is currently a staff writer and news editor at The Maritime Executive Magazine.

MITAGS

Leading the Way

Published Sep 23, 2025 4:07 PM by Paul Benecki

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; Skilled mariners are the backbone of the merchant fleet, and they work tirelessly to keep commerce moving smoothly. But...

CSSC

Challenging China's Shipbulding Dominance

Published Jul 14, 2025 6:11 PM by Paul Benecki

Posted in: Shipbuilding

&nbsp; China has become the most dominant player in the shipbuilding industry since World War II, when American builders like H...

Rig off Norway

Change of Direction

Published May 18, 2025 10:33 PM by Paul Benecki

Posted in: Offshore

&nbsp; The offshore oil and gas industry has bounced back from the doldrums of recent years with a leaner look and fewer player...

SciencoFast

Compliance Assurance

Published Apr 1, 2025 8:05 PM by Paul Benecki

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; Compliance is a top priority for shipowners, and that includes the handling of effluent and emissions. Merchant ships...

Starlink terminal on deck

Floating Offices

Published Jan 26, 2025 4:18 PM by Paul Benecki

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; Connectivity might be the fastest-changing part of the shipping industry. Just a decade ago, most ships dropped out o...

Jotun Hullskater

Win-Win: Advanced Antifouling Saves Both Money and the Environment

Published May 22, 2024 8:32 PM by Paul Benecki

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; Shipowners have been looking for ways to keep the weeds and bar&shy;nacles off their vessels since time immemorial. Ente...

Neoliner

Clean and Pure

Published Mar 17, 2024 8:27 PM by Paul Benecki

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; Shipowners have every incentive to ensure the cleanliness of their operations and go to great lengths to find the best s...

Wakashio

JTSB: Wakashio Went Aground Because Crew Sought Cell Coverage

Published Sep 28, 2023 6:35 PM by Paul Benecki

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

After three years, the Japan Transport Safety Board has completed it investigation into the devastating grounding of the bulker Wa...

Ranger

Two U.S. Navy Drone Boats Make Unannounced Appearance in Japan

Published Sep 18, 2023 10:04 PM by Paul Benecki

Posted in: Government

Drone boats are proving their worth on the front lines of conflict, and the U.S. Navy is moving gradually to adopt unmanned techno...

CIT

Photos: Russian Sub Suffered Extreme Damage in Ukrainian Strike

Published Sep 18, 2023 3:25 PM by Paul Benecki

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

New imagery of the graving dock in Sevastopol&#39;s Pivdenna Bay appears to confirm that a Ukrainian missile strike has indeed des...

