Britain Seizes its First Shadow Fleet Tanker

In the early hours of June 14, British Royal Marines boarded the Cameroon-flagged Aframax Smyrtos (IMO 9389100) ) in the English Channel. The Smyrtos is on both the EU and UK sanctions list, and the boarding was made in compliance with UNCLOS Article 110, which permits a warship to exercise a right of visit to verify a flag where there are reasonable grounds to suspect the vessel is without nationality. The Smyrtos is to be taken to an anchorage off the English South Coast while a safety inspection and verification of certification found aboard the vessel is carried out.

The boarding in UK territorial waters was treated as an operation in which armed opposition was expected. Aside from the Royal Marine and National Crime Agency boarding party, the operation was supported by the French Navy, and by the Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset (F82), the Hunt Class minesweeper HMS Ledbury (M30), and a Poseidon P-8, plus a helicopter force.

Overnight, Royal Marines Commandos of the @RoyalNavy were involved in the interception of a shadow fleet vessel. They were supported by @HMSSutherland, @HMSLedbury and the Maritime Air Group.



Mission success thanks to the skills, bravery and professionalism of our people. pic.twitter.com/jwde56O5lA — First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff (@GenGJenkinsRM) June 14, 2026

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This was the first boarding of a Russian dark fleet tanker carried out by the United Kingdom, noticeably in arrears of similar seizures carried out by other European nations. The boarding was accompanied by press comment asking how it was possible to seize an Aframax tanker, but not one of the many rubber boats overloaded with up to 60 illegal immigrants aboard, which make frequent appearances in these same waters. Other European interceptions have often been followed by the release of the tanker concerned, once court processes concerning irregular paperwork have been completed. It remains to be seen if an attempt will be made to seize the cargo of the Smyrtos in this instance.

The Smyrtos loaded and left Ust-Luga on June 5, and had declared Port Said as its destination. Given her size, she should have about 600,000 barrels of oil on board.