Enabling the Next Wave of Marine Electrification

Across the maritime industry, operators are under growing pressure to reduce carbon emissions without compromising vessel performance, uptime or cost. Decarbonization targets set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), including a 40% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by or around 2050, are now impacting procurement decisions and newbuild specifications. With other policy considerations such as the EU's Emission Trading System, FuelEU Maritime regulation in force and the IMO's Carbon Intensity Indicator — which rates vessels annually on emissions performance — driving annual performance scrutiny, the business case for cleaner, more efficient propulsion has never been clearer.

Vessel operators today can choose from a range of proven motor technologies for propulsion systems, thrusters and auxiliary equipment. Induction motors are widely used across the maritime industry, valued for their robustness, simplicity, and cost-effectiveness. Synchronous motors offer dynamic overloadability and are well suited to applications with demanding load profiles.

However, as electrification accelerates across vessel segments — from harbor tugs to offshore support vessels and hybrid ferries — a growing number of operators are evaluating permanent magnet (PM) motor technology for applications where high efficiency across variable loads, compact footprint and reduced weight are critical requirements.

In these particular operating environments, induction motors face inherent efficiency constraints. Rotor losses and reduced performance at partial loads, which are common in hybrid configurations and frequent maneuvering, directly affect fuel consumption, battery endurance, and total cost of ownership.

PM motor technology offers an alternative approach for these use cases. By eliminating rotor losses and the need for external excitation, PM motors maintain high efficiency and performance across the full operating range, not just at rated load. These advantages are particularly relevant to marine propulsion, thrusters, and shaft generators, where equipment rarely operates at a constant output.

Aligning efficiency with operational reality

This shift matters because even vessels designed for steady-state operation rarely run at constant load. Propulsion demands fluctuate with weather, currents, cargo and operational mode. Thrusters cycle between standby and full output during dynamic positioning. Ferries repeatedly accelerate, decelerate and maneuver in port. In each case, efficiency losses at partial load create higher energy consumption.

High-power permanent magnet motors paired with variable speed drives address the challenge created by variable conditions by adjusting speed and torque directly to match real-time demand. Rather than operating at fixed output and managing variations through mechanical controls or accepting efficiency losses at off-design conditions, variable speed PM configurations allow propulsion motors to run closer to their optimal operating point across all conditions.

The efficiency gains are substantial. The latest generation of high-power PM motors now delivers premium efficiency of up to 98%, with energy losses reduced by up to 50% compared with equivalent induction motors. In the marine context, this translates directly to lower fuel burn in hybrid configurations, extended battery range in electric modes, and reduced generator sizing requirements.

Based on a comparison between a 1,500 kW permanent magnet motor and an equivalent induction motor — assuming electricity costs of $0.1/kWh and 8,000 operating hours per year — annual energy savings of approximately $38,000 are achievable, representing a payback period of less than 18 months on the motor investment. This also avoids some 80,000 kg of CO2 emissions annually. With equipment lifecycles spanning 25 years, these gains compound significantly over time.

Solving design constraints in cramped machinery spaces

Beyond efficiency, PM motor technology addresses one of the most immediate practical challenges in modern vessel design: physical space. Machinery rooms are increasingly congested as shipyards work to accommodate energy storage systems, power electronics and alternative fuel infrastructure alongside propulsion components.

Power density is a critical consideration in these applications. Advanced PM motors with water-jacket cooling can reduce mounting volume by up to 60% and vertical height by 30-40% compared with conventional motor technologies. Weight reductions of 5-15% ease structural requirements further. For applications such as L-drive azimuth thrusters on electric tugboats, compact ferry engine rooms or offshore support vessels with constrained layouts, these reductions can significantly simplify vessel integration and save costs.

Water-jacket cooling eliminates the need for external fans or separate cooling structures, streamlining installation and reducing auxiliary system complexity. Flexible horizontal or vertical mounting options give naval architects greater freedom to optimize layouts for both newbuilds and retrofits.

Reliability as a prerequisite for adoption

Performance improvements only deliver value if matched by operational reliability. Marine environments are inherently unforgiving, with equipment exposed to salt air, humidity, vibration, temperature extremes and the expectation of continuous operation with minimal downtime. Any propulsion technology must prove itself capable of withstanding these conditions before operators will trust it in mission-critical applications.

Today's advanced permanent magnet motor technologies are designed to meet these demands. Fully enclosed rotors, advanced magnet protection and water-jacket cooling systems stabilize internal temperatures and reduce stress on components, enabling quieter and more resilient operation. Modern PM motors withstand direct two-phase short circuits at rated temperatures without risk of demagnetization, with mechanical structures capable of enduring up to three times rated torque during fault conditions. Combined with more than 35 years of continuous PM technology development and class-ready documentation, this solution provides operators with confidence that improved efficiency does not come at the expense of operational robustness.

A foundation for future-ready vessels

Unlike vessels constrained by single-fuel configurations, electrified propulsion architectures can draw power from multiple sources, such as diesel-electric generators, battery systems and shore power. As energy systems evolve and increasingly rely on renewable energy, this flexibility helps operators adapt to changing regulations and market conditions.

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From tugboats and ferries to offshore support vessels and hybrid ships, high-efficiency permanent magnet motors provide a proven route to modernizing propulsion systems while maintaining the reliability the maritime industry demands. For operators facing tightening emissions regulations and demanding operating conditions, PM technology is not simply a technical upgrade — it is a strategic enabler of long-term performance and regulatory compliance.

Juha-Pekka Kivioja is Senior Global Product Manager at ABB Motion High Power.